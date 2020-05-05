Oil prices extend gains on demand hopes as lockdowns ease

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices jumped again on Tuesday on hopes for a recovery in vehicle traffic and fuel demand, as some U.S. states and countries in Europe and Asia start to ease coronavirus lockdown measures, Reuters reported.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures surged 9.9%, or $2.01, to $22.40 per barrel as of 0705 GMT. The U.S. benchmark has now risen for five sessions in a row.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up 6.9%, or $1.87, at $29.07, rising for a sixth straight day.

Prospects improved for fuel demand as some U.S. states and several countries, including Italy, Spain, Portugal, India and Thailand, began allowing some people to go back to work and opened up construction sites, parks and libraries.

Vehicle traffic in most U.S. jurisdictions, including those yet to lift shelter-in-place orders, has rebounded, as people have increased their mobility, RBC Capital Markets research said in a note.

Still, global oil demand probably collapsed by as much as 30% in April, analysts have said, and the recovery is likely to be slow, especially with airlines expected to remain largely grounded for months to come.

