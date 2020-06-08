Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices extend gains on OPEC+ cuts, record China imports

Oil climbed on Monday after major producers agreed to extend a deal on record output cuts to the end of July and as China’s crude imports hit an all-time high in May, Reuters reports. 

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 89 cents, or 2.1%, at $43.19 per barrel, by 0500 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 rose 62 cents, or 1.6%, to $40.17 a barrel.

Both hit their highest since March 6 earlier in the session, at $43.41 and $40.44, respectively.

Brent has nearly doubled since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies - collectively known as OPEC+ - agreed in April to cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) during May-June to prop up prices that collapsed due to the coronavirus crisis.

On Saturday, OPEC+ agreed to extend the deal to withdraw almost 10% of global supplies from the market by a third month to end-July. Following the extension, top exporter Saudi Arabia hiked its monthly crude prices for July.


