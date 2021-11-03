Oil prices fall as data shows big build in U.S. inventory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell 71 cents, or 0.9%, to $84.00 a barrel by 0450 GMT, after dropping to a session-low of $83.27 earlier.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures tumbled $1.10, or 1.3%, to $82.81 a barrel, after dropping to a low of $82.26 earlier.

"Crude prices are declining after the API reported the sixth straight week of crude oil inventory builds and as the Biden administration exhausts every possible plea to OPEC+ members before tapping their Strategic Petroleum Reserve," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

"World leaders are running out of cards to pressure OPEC+ and that should mean whatever dip that comes from tapping strategic reserves from China or the US will likely be bought into."

President Joe Biden, speaking at a climate summit in Glasgow, blamed a surge in oil and gas prices on a refusal by OPEC nations to pump more crude. read more

OPEC+ meets on Thursday to review its policy and is expected to reconfirm plans for monthly increases.

