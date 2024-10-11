Oil prices fall as investors anticipate Israel's response to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices fell as investors remained cautious, awaiting Israel's potential retaliation against Iran following a missile strike from Tehran that heightened tensions in the crucial crude-producing region.

Global benchmark Brent dropped toward $78 a barrel, all but erasing a weekly gain, while West Texas Intermediate fell below $75. Israel’s security cabinet did not reach a decision on a move on Thursday, public broadcaster Kan reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The global crude market has been focused on risks to oil production as Middle East tensions flared up this month. While US President Joe Biden has counseled against an attack on energy facilities in the third-largest OPEC producer, the possibility remains, putting investors on edge.Earlier this week, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said his nation’s planned move would be “deadly, precise and above all surprising,” while Iran pledged to respond in turn to any attack, raising the prospect of another tit-for-tat exchange. The Middle East accounts for about a third of global crude supply, and the region is home to several critical chokepoints.The ructions in the Middle East have boosted volatility, and prompted hedge funds to add more net-long positions. Still, concerns about the outlook for consumption — especially in China — have weighed on the market. Beijing has scheduled a briefing for this weekend to give more details on stimulus.

News.Az