Oil prices fall as Iran signals discord in US talks

Oil fell after a short-lived spike as Tehran cast fresh doubts about the status of US-Iran nuclear talks.

Brent (BZ=F) traded below $65 a barrel after jumping by as much as 1.1% after Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said that he saw “many opposing and contradictory positions” from US negotiators. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) was near $61, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Prices had plummeted earlier this week after President Donald Trump suggested the sides were closer to an agreement.

A deal — should it be agreed — could raise the prospect of limited extra supplies from Iran if sanctions are eased, but they would arrive into a market already gearing up for a surplus. The International Energy Agency on Thursday reiterated that it expects an increase in new output, and the return of shuttered production by OPEC+, to exceed slowing demand growth this year and next, creating a global glut.

Oil is set to eke out a second weekly gain, after jumping on the prospect of increased demand following a détente in the trade conflict between the US and China, the biggest crude consumers. Prices are still down more than 10% this year thanks to the twin hit of trade uncertainties and faster-than-expected output increases by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Parts of the futures curve remains in contango, a bearish pricing pattern that’s characterized by nearer-term contracts trading at a discount to longer-dated ones. The spread between the nearest two December contracts for Brent was at the most negative in more than a week.

