Oil prices fall as surge in coronavirus cases raises demand concerns

Oil prices fell around 1% on Thursday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States renewed fears that a recovery in fuel demand could stall, even as lockdowns ease, Reuters reports.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 0.9%, or 37 cents, to $40.34 a barrel at 0423 GMT, having fallen 25 cents in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures dropped 1.4%, or 52 cents, to $37.44 a barrel, adding to a loss of 42 cents on Wednesday.

OPEC+ compliance with crude production cut commitments in May was 87%, two OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday.

However, OPEC warned in a monthly report the market would remain in surplus in the second half of 2020 even as demand improves, as it now expects supply from outside the group to be about 300,000 barrels per day higher than earlier thought.

