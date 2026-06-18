Oil prices fall below $80 after US–Iran deal reduced war fears
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Asian stocks were stable while oil prices declined as investors weighed progress toward ending the Middle East conflict following an interim peace agreement signed by the U.S. and Iran presidents.
Both countries released the text of the agreement, which had already circulated widely before its contents were published. It extends a ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to allow the two sides to negotiate a final truce, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.
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US president Donald Trump, however, threatened to resume attacks and kill Iranian officials if they failed to honour their commitments.
"Major geopolitical risk persists and will also remain a major driver of market action," said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 507.12 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 51,492.55, the S&P 500 fell 91.25 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 7,420.10 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 354.69 points, or 1.34 per cent, to 26,021.66.
By Ulviyya Salmanli