Oil prices fall on world markets

Oil prices dropped on Monday as China's release of gasoline and diesel reserves eased concerns over tight global supply, while investors cashed in ahead of a Nov. 4 meeting of major crude producers that could increase future production targets, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures dropped 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.43 a barrel by 0351 GMT, after gaining 6 cents on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.17, having risen 76 cents on Friday.

The drops came after China said in a rare official statement that it had released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in some regions.

All eyes are on the Nov. 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and their allies, together called OPEC+, with analysts expecting them to stick to a plan to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in December.

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Oct. 26, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

Oil prices rallied to multi-year highs last week, helped by the decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned output increase rather than raising it on global supply concerns.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday urged major G20 energy producing countries with spare capacity to boost production to ensure a stronger global economic recovery as part of a broad effort to pressure OPEC+ to increase oil supply.

But Iraq's state oil marketing company, SOMO, said on Saturday Iraq sees no need to take any decision to increase its production capabilities beyond what has already been planned for OPEC countries.

News.Az