Oil prices fall on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices dropped again on Tuesday as investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data pointing to a global manufacturing downturn just as major crude producers meet this week to determine whether to increase supply, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell 77 cents, or 0.8%, to $99.26 a barrel by 0421 GMT, while WTI crude futures eased 67 cents, or 0.7%, to $93.22 a barrel.

The slide came after Brent futures slumped on Monday to a session low of $99.09 a barrel, their lowest since July 15. The U.S. crude benchmark dropped to as low as $92.42 a barrel, its weakest since July 14.

News.Az