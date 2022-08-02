Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices fall on world markets

  • Economics
  • Share
Oil prices fall on world markets

Oil prices dropped again on Tuesday as investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data pointing to a global manufacturing downturn just as major crude producers meet this week to determine whether to increase supply, News.Az reports citing Reuters. 

Brent crude futures fell 77 cents, or 0.8%, to $99.26 a barrel by 0421 GMT, while WTI crude futures eased 67 cents, or 0.7%, to $93.22 a barrel.

The slide came after Brent futures slumped on Monday to a session low of $99.09 a barrel, their lowest since July 15. The U.S. crude benchmark dropped to as low as $92.42 a barrel, its weakest since July 14.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      