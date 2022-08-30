Oil prices fall on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, paring some gains from the previous session, as the market feared that more aggressive interest rates hikes from central banks may lead to a global economic slowdown and soften fuel demand, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures for October settlement dropped 81 cents, or 0.7%, to $104.28 a barrel by 0359 GMT after climbing 4.1% on Monday, the biggest increase in more than a month.

The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $102.33, down 0.6%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.68 a barrel, down 33 cents, or 0.3%, following a 4.2% rise in the previous session.

Inflation is near double-digit territory in many of the world's biggest economies, a level not seen in close to a half century, which could prompt central banks in the United States and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate hikes.

News.Az