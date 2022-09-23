Oil prices fall on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices fell on Friday amid recession fears and a stronger U.S. dollar, though losses were capped by supply concerns after Moscow's new mobilization campaign and an apparent deadlock in talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.05 per barrel at 0325 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.19.

Front-month Brent and WTI contracts were down 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively, for the week so far.

