Oil prices head for weekly gain on Russia-Ukraine tensions
© Reuters
The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered strike on Israel’s Nevatim airbase with a hypersonic ballistic missile, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said , News.az reports citing Investing.
"The Yemeni missile forces conducted a military operation and attacked the Israeli enemy’s Nevatim airbase in the Negev area in the south of occupied Palestine. The operation was carried out with the use of a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, which successfully hit its target," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday evening that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered the Israeli airspace.
Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
In response to Ansar Allah's actions, the US authorities announced the creation of an international coalition and preparations for an operation codenamed Prosperity Guardian, expected to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. Since then, the United States and the United Kingdom have been regularly delivering strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.
"The Yemeni missile forces conducted a military operation and attacked the Israeli enemy’s Nevatim airbase in the Negev area in the south of occupied Palestine. The operation was carried out with the use of a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, which successfully hit its target," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday evening that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered the Israeli airspace.
Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
In response to Ansar Allah's actions, the US authorities announced the creation of an international coalition and preparations for an operation codenamed Prosperity Guardian, expected to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. Since then, the United States and the United Kingdom have been regularly delivering strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.