Oil prices hold near multi-week lows on demand worries

Oil prices edged up on Thursday, but held near multi-week lows hit overnight after U.S. data showed gasoline demand fell and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was lagging, Reuters reports.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up 9 cents, or 0.22%, at $41.60 a barrel by 0349 GMT. Brent crude LCOc1 edged up 2 cents, or 0.05%, to $44.45 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell more than 2% on Wednesday, with WTI sliding to its lowest close in nearly four weeks and Brent at its weakest since Aug. 21.

U.S. gasoline demand last week fell to 8.78 million barrels per day (bpd) from 9.16 million bpd a week earlier.

Other data, such as U.S. private employers hiring fewer workers than expected for a second straight month in August, also fed fears that economic recovery was lagging.

Analysts warn that the upcoming refinery maintenance and the end of summer driving season would also limit crude demand.

Oil markets, however, drew some support from Iraq’s denial it was seeking exemption from OPEC+ oil cuts during the first quarter of next year.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, is currently cutting output by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) until December to support prices as the coronavirus crisis hammers demand.

