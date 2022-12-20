Oil prices inch up, but China COVID surge limits gains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and a U.S. plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by uncertainty over the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.3%, at $80.04 a barrel at 0402 GMT, adding to a 76 cent gain in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 49 cents, or 0.7%, to $75.68 a barrel, after climbing 90 cents in the previous session.

Oil prices have been buoyed by a U.S. plan announced last week to buy up to 3 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve following this year's record release of 180 million barrels from the stock.

A weaker greenback has also supported prices, making oil cheaper for those holding other currencies.

News.Az