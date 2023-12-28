Oil prices increase in global markets
Oil prices have surged in the global markets, News.Az reports.
On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude oil rose by $0.14, reaching a trading value of $79.79. Simultaneously, the price of Light crude oil at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $0.05, reaching a standing value of $74.16.