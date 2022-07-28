Oil prices increase on world markets
Oil gained more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, buoyed by improved risk appetite among investors while lower crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline demand in the United States supported prices, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Brent crude futures for September rose $1.20, or 1.1%, to $107.82 a barrel by 0158 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was at $98.70 a barrel, up $1.44, or 1.5%, after rising $2.28 in the previous session.