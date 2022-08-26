Oil prices increase on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, although further gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures climbed 87 cents, or 0.9%, to $100.21 a barrel by 0410 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose 88 cents, or 0.9%, to $93.40 a barrel. Both contracts jumped in early trade by as much as $1 after slumping about $2 on Thursday.

Despite uncertainty over the pace of rate hikes in the United States to tackle soaring inflation, worries about oil demand destruction eased this week, putting the benchmark oil contracts on track for gains of around 3% for the week.

News.Az