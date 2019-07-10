Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices jump 4.5% on U.S. crude stocks draw

  • Economics
Oil prices rose 4.5% a barrel on Wednesday to their highest level in more than a month after U.S. crude inventories shrank and as major producers cut nearly a third of offshore Gulf of Mexico production ahead of an expected storm, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled at $67.01 a barrel, up $2.85, or 4.44 percent. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 settled at $60.43 a barrel, climbing $2.60, or 4.50 percent.

Both benchmarks hit their highest prices since late-May.

U.S. crude stocks fell 9.5 million barrels in the week to July 5, shrinking more than triple the 3.1 million-barrel draw analysts had expected as refineries ramped up output, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

