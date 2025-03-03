Oil prices jump as China’s manufacturing rebounds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices rose by 1% on Monday as positive manufacturing data from China, the world's largest crude importer, boosted optimism for fuel demand.

However, concerns over global economic growth due to potential U.S. tariffs added uncertainty to the market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Brent crude climbed 76 cents, or 1%, to $73.57 a barrel by 0206 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.51 a barrel, up 75 cents, or 1.1%.

Prices gained after official data on Saturday that showed that China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in three months in February as new orders and higher purchase volumes led to a solid rise in production. Investors are eyeing China's annual parliamentary meeting from March 5 for further measures to support its battered economy.

IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said one of the possible drivers for rising prices was "the China NBS manufacturing PMI moved back into expansionary territory over the weekend."

However, he cautioned the country's economic outlook may not be inspiring with another round of tariffs on exports to the U.S. set to start on March 4.

Analysts from Goldman Sachs were somewhat more positive about the data, saying in a note it suggests stable to slightly better economic activity in China in early 2025, although the imposition of the extra 10% U.S. tariff may prompt retaliatory measures.

Last month, Brent and WTI posted their first monthly decline in three months as the threat of tariffs from the U.S. and its trade partners shook investors' confidence in global economic growth this year and reduced their appetite for riskier assets.

News.Az