Oil prices jump as Gulf of Mexico rigs evacuated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday after the evacuation of two Gulf of Mexico oil platforms in preparation for a hurricane.

U.S. light crude rose $1.60 a barrel from Friday’s close to a peak of $71.40, its highest since mid-July, before easing slightly to around $71.30 by 1050 GMT. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day, Reuters reports.

Benchmark Brent crude, which traded on Monday, was up $1.45 at $79.60 a barrel.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Monday it had evacuated and shut production at two oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of the approach of Gordon, which is expected to come ashore as a hurricane.

Global oil markets have tightened over the last month, pushing up Brent prices by more than 10 percent since the middle of August. Investors anticipate less supply from Iran as U.S. sanctions on Tehran begin to bite.

News.Az

News.Az