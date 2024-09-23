Oil prices jump on Middle East tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices increased on Monday, driven by concerns that escalating conflicts in the Middle East could disrupt regional supply, alongside expectations that last week's significant U.S. interest rate cut will bolster demand.

Brent crude futures for November were up 22 cents, or 0.3% at $74.71 a barrel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. U.S. crude futures for November were up 26 cents, or 0.4%, at $71.26.Both contracts rose in the previous session on support from the U.S. interest rate cut and a dip in U.S. supply in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine. Oil prices climbed last week for a second week.A softer economic outlook from top consumers China and the U.S. capped further gains.The Israeli military launched its most widespread wave of air strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah, simultaneously targeting Lebanon's south, eastern Bekaa valley and northern region near Syria in nearly a year of conflict.The latest attacks came amid some of the heaviest cross-border exchanges of fire in a conflict raging alongside the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.The conflict has escalated sharply in the past week after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded. The attack was widely blamed on Israel, which has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

