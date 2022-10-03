Oil prices jump on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday, as OPEC+ considers cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to support the market, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures rebounded $2.51, or 3%, to $87.65 a barrel, after settling down 0.6% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was also up 3%, or $2.39, at $81.88 a barrel, after the previous session's loss of 2.1%.

Oil prices have tumbled for four straight months since June, as COVID-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand, while rising interest rates and a surging U.S. dollar weighed on global financial markets.

News.Az