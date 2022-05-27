Oil prices near 2-month high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices hovered around a two-month high on Friday, with Brent crude on track for its biggest weekly jump in 1-1/2 months, supported by the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil and the coming summer driving season in the United States, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures for July dipped 9 cents to $117.31 a barrel at 0247 GMT after rising to as high as $118.17 earlier in the session. The benchmark was on track for a gain of about 4% this week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $113.91 a barrel. WTI is set for a weekly gain of about 0.7%.

