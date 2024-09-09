Oil prices recover from 2021 lows amid demand reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil rose from its lowest close since 2021 after a deep weekly loss pushed futures near levels regarded as oversold, with the focus on weather risks and reports this week that may clarify the demand outlook.

Brent climbed toward $72 a barrel after losing almost 10% last week, while West Texas Intermediate was above $68, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Oil’s recent losses have been driven by signs of slowdowns in the US and China, endangering demand at a time of abundant supply. That’s left the 14-day relative strength index at 31, a signal losses may have been overdone.Traders will get plenty of market insights this week as three prominent forecasters — OPEC, the Energy Information Administration and the International Energy Agency — publish monthly outlooks. In addition, the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference, a major industry gathering, takes place in Singapore.Weather concerns were also to the fore, with potential risks to supply. A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane early this week, and it could threaten offshore oil and natural gas output, potentially pausing production and forcing the evacuation of crews.Crude has tumbled over the past three weeks as the broader market mood became more bearish, joining other commodities and equities in a wide selloff that’s spooked investors. There has also been widespread softness in product markets, including US gasoline and European diesel. The weakness prompted OPEC+ to defer a plan to relax supply curbs by two months.The start-of-week gain came despite a decision by Saudi Arabia to cut pricing of its flagship grade for its main market in Asia next month, reflecting the poor demand outlook. State-owned Saudi Aramco lowered the official selling price of Arab Light for buyers in Asia by 70 cents to $1.30 a barrel against the regional benchmark, according to a price list seen by Bloomberg.The market’s ructions are reflected in widely watched timespreads, which point to physical conditions becoming less tight. Brent’s prompt spread — the gap between its two nearest contracts — was 38 cents a barrel in backwardation. While that remains a positive pattern, marked by a premium for the nearer contract, the gap was more than $1 two weeks ago

News.Az