Oil prices rise after weekly decline as Trump’s tariffs impact market

Oil prices edged higher after a series of weekly declines as the market assessed the impact of President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariffs.

Brent traded near $75 a barrel after a third weekly drop, the longest losing streak since September, while West Texas Intermediate was above $71, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chinese tariffs on US goods are scheduled to start Monday — which are a retaliatory measure against Trump’s levies that took effect last week.

The US president flagged more tariffs on Sunday, this time on aluminum and steel, which would apply to all countries. The duties could ripple through the US energy industry, including oil drillers, which are reliant on specialty steel not made in America. He didn’t specify when the levies would start.

Oil has been on a downward trend since mid-January as a lackluster demand outlook and Trump’s tariffs hurt sentiment, outweighing US sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil. Some market indicators are also flashing weakness, including so-called timespreads, which gauge near-term supply tightness.

Speculators increased their bearish bets against the US oil benchmark by the most since October last week as Trump’s tariff actions whipsawed markets. Net long positions for WTI were lower for a second week, while the corresponding measure for Brent snapped a five-week run of gains.

