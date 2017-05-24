Oil prices rise as market expects extended production cut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, supported by confidence that an OPEC-led output cut aimed at tightening supply would be extended to all of 2017 and the first quarter of next year.

Brent futures LCOc1 rose to $54.34 per barrel by 0652 GMT, up 19 cents, or 0.35 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures CLc1 were at $51.64 a barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.33 percent.

Both benchmarks have gained more than 10 percent from their May lows below $50 a barrel, rebounding on a consensus that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers, including Russia, would extend their pledge to cut supplies by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to March 2018, instead of just covering the first half of 2017.

"OPEC is meeting on 25 May with an extension of supply cuts at the top of its agenda. With oil stocks nowhere near OPEC's ... objective of the recent five-year average level, an extension of cuts seems all but a foregone conclusion," French bank BNP Paribas said.

BMI Research said that the OPEC-led cuts would only result in a balanced market this year, and that from 2018 onward markets would return to oversupply, albeit at a lower level than 2013-2016.

"Over a 5+ year horizon, oil price growth is in a structural slowdown, pressured by persistent supply gains," BMI said.

News.Az

News.Az