Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger
- 22 Jul 2022 06:09
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175481
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/oil-prices-rise-as-tight-supply-geopolitical-tensions-linger Copied
Oil prices climbed in Asia trading on Friday, rebounding from previous declines on supply tightness and geopolitical tensions even though weakened demand in the United States has cast a shadow on the market this week, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Brent crude futures rose $1.51, or 1.5%, to $105.37 a barrel by 0310 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.34, or 1.4%, to $97.69 a barrel.