Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

Oil prices climbed in Asia trading on Friday, rebounding from previous declines on supply tightness and geopolitical tensions even though weakened demand in the United States has cast a shadow on the market this week, News.Az reports citing Reuters. 

Brent crude futures rose $1.51, or 1.5%, to $105.37 a barrel by 0310 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.34, or 1.4%, to $97.69 a barrel.


