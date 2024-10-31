Oil prices rise on US inventory draw, OPEC output hike delay
Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains from the prior session after an unexpected draw in U.S. inventories- especially a sharp drop in gasoline stockpiles-helped spur some confidence in demand, News.az reports citing Investing .
Oil markets were also encouraged by a report that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) will delay a planned increase in production.
Markets took few cues from mixed purchasing managers index data from top oil importer China, which showed business activity just managed to grow in October.
Brent oil futures expiring in December rose 0.3% to $72.79 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.3% to $68.83 a barrel by 03:49 ET (07:49 GMT).
