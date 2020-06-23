Oil prices seesaw after Navarro walks back comment saying U.S.-China trade deal was 'over'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices were volatile on Tuesday after markets were spooked by surprise comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro saying a hard-won U.S-China trade deal was “over”, though he later said his comments had been taken out of context, Reuters reports.

Jangled nerves were also soothed to some degree after U.S. President Donald Trump later tweeted that the China trade deal was fully intact, adding he hoped China would continue to live up to the terms of the agreement.

Brent crude fell by 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $43.01 a barrel by 0253 GMT, after earlier skidding to a session low of $42.21. U.S. oil was down 14 cents, or 0.3%, at $40.59 a barrel, having dropped to a low of $39.76.

U.S.-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic that began in China hit the United States hard. President Trump and his administration repeatedly have accused Beijing of not being transparent about the outbreak.

Prices had slid suddenly after Navarro told Fox News in an interview that the trade deal with China was “over”, linking the breakdown in part to Beijing not sounding the alarm earlier about the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

He later issued a statement saying that he had been “speaking to the lack of trust” in the Chinese administration, the comments had been “taken wildly out of context” and the trade deal remains in place.

