Oil prices set to end two-week slump as Ukraine peace hopes fade

Oil prices edged higher on Friday, snapping a two-week losing streak, as hopes for a quick peace deal between Russia and Ukraine diminished, raising risk premiums for sellers.

Brent crude futures rose 12 cents to $67.79 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed 13 cents to $63.65 as of early trading. Both benchmarks gained more than 1% in the previous session, with Brent up 2.7% this week and WTI up 1.1%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Traders are factoring in the growing uncertainty over the conflict. Analysts at ING noted that arranging a Putin-Zelenskiy summit remains challenging, and obstacles surrounding potential security guarantees persist. They warned that the less likely a ceasefire becomes, the higher the risk of tougher U.S. sanctions on Russia.

The conflict continued on Thursday, with Russia launching air attacks near Ukraine’s EU border and Ukraine claiming to have hit a Russian oil refinery. Meanwhile, U.S. and European advisers have prepared military options, following the first in-person talks between U.S. and Russian leaders since the invasion began.

On the diplomatic front, Putin has demanded that Ukraine relinquish the eastern Donbas region, renounce NATO ambitions, and bar Western troops, while President Zelenskiy rejected any withdrawal from internationally recognized Ukrainian territory.

Oil prices were also supported by a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks, which fell 6 million barrels in the week ending August 15, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, far exceeding the 1.8 million barrels analysts had forecast.

Investors are also monitoring the Jackson Hole economic conference in Wyoming, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke on Friday. Expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut could boost economic growth and oil demand, further supporting prices.

