Oil prices slide as U.S. crude stockpile growth heightens oversupply fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil futures dropped on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous day, after U.S. crude stockpiles grew more than expected, adding to worries about oversupply, Reuters reports.

Brent crude was down 29 cents, or 0.7%, at $42.34 a barrel by 0335 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.9%, to $40.02 a barrel.

U.S. crude inventories rose by a much bigger than expected 1.7 million barrels last week, according to industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API), well ahead of analysts’ expectations for a 300,000-barrel build.

However, U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the data showed, feeding optimism that fuel consumption is picking up as some economies ease lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. government data will be released on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, both Brent and WTI contracts traded at their highest levels since prices collapsed in early March.

Global oil consumption has started to recover as economies emerge from lockdown, while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers - a grouping known as OPEC+ - have slashed output and U.S. shale producers have shut in wells.

News.Az