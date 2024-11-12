Oil prices slide for third day amid weak China demand, stronger US dollar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices dropped for a third straight day, weighed down by a soft demand outlook in China, a stronger US dollar, and concerns that the market could shift into oversupply.

Brent dropped below $72 after shedding 5% over two sessions, with West Texas Intermediate above $67, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. China’s latest measures to kick-start its economy stopped short of direct stimulus, and inflation remains weak. A gauge of the dollar hit a one-year high as investors adjust to Donald Trump’s electoral victory, making crude oil more expensive for most buyers.Crude has traded in a relatively narrow range since the middle of last month as traders tracked tensions in the Middle East, the race for the White House, and OPEC+ decisions on output. The outlook remains weak, with global supply expected to outpace demand next year. OPEC’s monthly market report, due for release later Tuesday, will shed more light on the outlook for balances.Timespreads point to a less-tight market. Although most gauges are holding in a backwardated structure — with nearby contracts at a premium to longer-dated ones — spreads have narrowed. The gap between Brent’s two nearest contracts was 17 cents a barrel in backwardation, compared with 44 cents about a month ago.After the analysis from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the US will release its short-term outlook on Wednesday, followed by the International Energy Agency’s view the day after. OPEC revised demand forecasts lower in its report last month.

