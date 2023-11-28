Oil prices slightly grow in world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prices for benchmark oil rose on Tuesday morning after falling the day before, News.Az reports citing Interfax.

The price of January futures for Brent on the London ICE Futures exchange amounted to $80.10 per barrel, which is 12 cents higher than the closing price of the previous session.

Quotes for WTI oil futures for January in e-trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by 10 cents to $74.96 per barrel.

The focus of market participants remains the meeting of OPEC+ ministers, which will take place on November 30. It was postponed from November 26 due to disagreements within the group.

The OPEC+ meeting will be the most important event of the week "not only because any decision will have direct consequences for prices and inflation, but also because the meeting has already been postponed for four days," said OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam.

