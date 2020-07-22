Oil prices slip as U.S. inventories, virus fears grow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data showed a bigger-than-expected inventory build in the United States, where climbing coronavirus cases may further dent fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer, according to Reuters.

In his first press briefing in months on the pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump said the outbreak would probably get worse before it gets better, one of his first recent acknowledgements of the spread of the problem.

Industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) reported U.S. crude inventories rose last week by 7.5 million barrels, against expectations for a draw of 2.1 million barrels.

Brent crude fell 35 cents, or 0.8%, to $43.97 a barrel by 0541 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 39 cents, or 0.9%, to $41.53.

Oil prices climbed about $1 the previous day, reaching their highest since March 6.

