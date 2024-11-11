Oil prices stabilize after sharp decline amid weak China outlook

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices steadied following the biggest drop in nearly two weeks, as concerns over a sluggish economic outlook in China continued to weigh on the market.

Brent traded below $74 a barrel after losing more than 2% on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $70, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Data at the weekend showed anemic Chinese consumer inflation in October, while factory-gate prices fell again. That came after Beijing unveiled a debt-swap plan on Friday to bolster the economy, but stopped short of unleashing new stimulus, disappointing investors.Crude traders have been assessing the outlook for global demand heading into 2025, as well as the implications stemming from Donald Trump’s election to the White House and tensions between Israel and Iran. With a surplus widely expected next year, investors will get a slew of influential outlooks this week, starting with the view from OPEC on Tuesday.Timespreads show that the strength of the physical market is ebbing. While Brent’s prompt spread — the gap between its two nearest contracts — is still in a bullish, backwardated structure, the differential is narrowing. It was 27 cents a barrel in backwardation, compared with 44 cents a month ago.After the outlook from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the US Energy Information Administration will issue its short-term view on Wednesday, followed by the International Energy Agency the next day. In its last snapshot, OPEC downgraded its demand forecasts.

News.Az