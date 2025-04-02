Oil prices stabilize ahead of fresh US tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices remained stable in thin trading on Wednesday, following a decline in the previous session due to concerns that new U.S. tariffs, set to be announced at 2000 GMT, could escalate a global trade war and dampen crude demand.

Brent futures were unchanged at $74.49 a barrel by 0622 GMT after slipping 0.4% on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3 cents to $71.23 after dropping 0.4%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

Prices settled at their highest in five weeks on Monday.

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump will impose new tariffs on Wednesday, though it provided no details about the size and scope of the trade barriers.

At 0623 GMT, Brent trading volumes were at 13,936 lots for June, compared with 672,617 lots of open interest for the same month, ICE data on the LSEG pricing platform showed.

For weeks, Trump has touted April 2 as "Liberation Day," which would bring new duties that could rattle the global trade system.

The White House announcement is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT).

The declines were offset by threats by Trump to impose secondary tariffs on Russian oil, and as he ramped up sanctions on Iran on Monday as part of his administration's "maximum pressure" campaign to cut its exports.

U.S. oil and fuel inventories painted a mixed picture about supply and demand in the world's biggest producer and consumer.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 6 million barrels in the week ended March 28, according to sources, citing the American Petroleum Institute. Gasoline inventories, however, fell by 1.6 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 11,000 barrels, the sources said.

Official U.S. crude oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration are due later on Wednesday.

