Oil prices stable as investors consider US rate comments

Oil prices were stable on Friday as investors considered the latest comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates amid sticky inflation, while signs of firming seasonal U.S. fuel demand lent support, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 5 cents to $81.41 a barrel by 0640 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 2 cents at $76.89.Both benchmarks settled at multi-month lows on Thursday, with Brent crude futures closing at their weakest since January and U.S. crude futures hitting a three-month low.Brent futures were headed for a weekly decline of more than 3%, and WTI futures were poised for a slide of nearly 4% from last week, as ongoing macroeconomic constraints in the U.S. held prices in the balance.

