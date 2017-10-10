Oil prices stable as OPEC says market is rebalancing

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $49.65 per barrel at 0327 GMT, up 7 cents, or 0.14 percent, from their last close.

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as OPEC said there were clear signs the market was rebalancing and as U.S. production remained offline following Hurricane Nate, APA reports quoting Reuters.



Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $55.85 a barrel.



Traders said that oil prices were supported as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said oil markets were rebalancing fast after years of oversupply.

