Oil prices surge after Israel attacks Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global oil prices jumped after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran.

Benchmark oil contracts, Brent Crude and Nymex light sweet, were up by more than 10% after the news emerged, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Traders are concerned that a conflict between Iran and Israel could disrupt supplies coming from the energy-rich region.

The cost of crude oil affects everything from the price of food at the supermarket to how much it costs to fill up your car.

In an extreme scenario, Iran could disrupt supplies of millions of barrels of oil a day if it targets infrastructure or shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait is one of the world's most important shipping routes, with about a fifth of the world's oil passing through it.

At any one time, there are several dozen tankers on their way to the Strait of Hormuz, or leaving it, as major oil and gas producers in the Middle East and their customers transport energy from the region.

News.Az