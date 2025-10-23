Oil prices surge after US sanctions hit Russia’s top producers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices jumped sharply after the U.S. announced sanctions on Russia’s largest oil producers, signaling increased pressure from President Donald Trump on Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Brent crude surged nearly 4% to around $65 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose toward $61, following the blacklisting of state-run Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Senior refinery executives in India, a major buyer of Russian crude, warned that the sanctions would make continued imports impossible.

The move marked a significant policy shift for Trump, who had recently indicated he was open to meeting Putin. Analysts see the sanctions as potentially opening the door to tougher restrictions on Russian oil exports in the future.

“The uncertainty is how effective these sanctions will be and what impact they actually have on exports,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore.

Trump also signaled plans to discuss Russia’s oil purchases with China during an upcoming meeting in South Korea. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly assured Trump that India would reduce its Russian oil imports.

Rosneft and privately held Lukoil account for nearly half of Russia’s oil exports, and revenues from the oil and gas sector represent about a quarter of the federal budget. Previously, the U.S. and G7 had applied a price cap to Russian oil to limit Kremlin revenue without disrupting global supply.

Separately, European Union countries have agreed on a new package of Russian sanctions, targeting 45 entities — including 12 companies in China and Hong Kong — involved in helping Russia evade prior penalties.

Despite recent volatility, Brent crude has rebounded from a five-month low earlier this week, though it remains on track for its third consecutive monthly loss amid expectations of a global oil surplus.

