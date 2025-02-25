Oil prices surge amid ongoing trade tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices saw a boost after the US imposed new sanctions on Iranian oil, with US President Donald Trump signaling that trade tariffs remained a possibility.

Brent rose above $75 a barrel after a small gain on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $71, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The US slapped more curbs on brokers, ships and individuals that it said were linked to illicit shipments of Iranian crude. While the additions were limited, they follow a slew of other measures.

Crude has had a rocky start to the year, first rising on cold weather and an earlier round of sanctions from the US, then retracing gains after President Donald Trump took office and initiated plans for tariffs. Levies set to hit Canada and Mexico next month — moves that could potentially ensnare energy — were still “on time,” Trump told a press conference.

Beyond Iran, traders are contending with a series of other supply issues. While OPEC and its allies are widely expected to delay raising output once again, Iraq is pushing to restart pipeline flows from Kurdistan, and negotiations over ending the war in Ukraine may impact shipments of Russian crude.

In London, the International Energy Week conference will begin later Tuesday, with speakers including the International Energy Agency’s Fatih Birol and executives from a range of energy majors set to offer more on the outlook.

News.Az