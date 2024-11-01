Oil prices surge amid reports of Iran’s potential attack on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices rose sharply following reports that Iran may be preparing to launch an attack on Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, refocusing market attention on potential Middle East hostilities.

Brent surged as much as 2.1% to trade above $74 a barrel on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate rallied toward $71, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Iran is planning a strike through militias it backs in Iraq , which is expected to be carried out with drones and ballistic missiles, according to Israeli sources.Oil tumbled at the start of the week after a limited Israeli attack on Iran in response to an Oct. 1 missile barrage , which led to a war premium quickly unwinding and focus shifting to weak fundamentals. However, Standard Chartered Plc warned that the market had “relaxed too quickly.”Developments during the week were pointing to a potential easing of hostilities in the Middle East, with Israel also considering a US-led proposal to end the conflict in Lebanon. Still, the Israeli military said the nation would hit back “very hard” should Iran attack again.The oil market has a number of key events on the horizon that could impact prices, from the US election and a meeting of China’s top legislative body next week, to a looming decision from OPEC+ to start gradually reviving production from December.China’s manufacturing activity, meanwhile, unexpectedly picked up in October despite a weeklong holiday, according to a private survey. The reading offered a sign of stabilization after Beijing unleashed stimulus to shore up the economy. In another sign of improved confidence, residential property sales rose last month, the first year-on-year increase of 2024.

News.Az