Oil production in Azerbaijan expected at over 5.6M tons in 2020

In 2023, oil production in Azerbaijan is forecasted at 5.9 million tons in Azerbaijan, which exceeds the forecast of 2019 by 4.7 percent, according to the information reflected in the package of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2020, Trend reports Oct. 24.

Oil production is forecasted at 5.6 million tons in Azerbaijan in 2019, and this figure will be 5.6 million tons in 2020, according to the report.

In 2021 and 2022, growth is expected in production, which will reach 5.57 and 5.60 million tons, respectively.

In 2018, 5.6 million tons of oil products were produced in Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the forecast, compared to 2019, the production of gasoline will increase by 27.7 percent and amount to 1.5 million tons in 2023. As many as 1.3 million tons of gasoline will be produced in Azerbaijan next year, 1.36 million tons in 2021 and 1.41 million tons in 2022.

In addition, the growth of diesel fuel production is also projected in Azerbaijan in 2023. Thus, this indicator, having increased by 14.5 percent compared to 2019, will amount to 2.4 million tons.

According to the forecast, in 2019, production of 2.06 million tons of diesel fuel is expected in Azerbaijan, in 2020 - 2.03 million tons, in 2021 - 2.04 million tons and in 2022 - 2.05 million tons of diesel fuel.

In 2018, 1.2 million tons of gasoline and 1.9 million tons of diesel fuel were produced in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

