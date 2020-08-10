Oil rises 1% on Saudi Aramco's upbeat demand view, Iraq supply cut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices climbed on Monday, supported by Saudi optimism about Asian demand and an Iraqi pledge to deepen supply cuts, although uncertainty over a deal to shore up the U.S. economic recovery capped gains, according to Reuters.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 34 cents, or 0.8%, to $44.74 a barrel by 0641 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up 47 cents, or 1.1%, to $41.69 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts fell on Friday, hurt by demand concerns, but Brent still ended the week up 2.5%, with WTI up 2.4%.

“Comments from the weekend from Aramco are the driver at the moment,” said Michael McCarthy, market strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking.

Saudi Arabian Aramco’s (2222.SE) Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday he sees oil demand rebounding in Asia as economies gradually open up after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

“He painted a rosy picture on the outlook for demand in the Asian region,” McCarthy said.

On the supply side, Iraq said on Friday it would cut its oil output by a further 400,000 barrels per day in August and September to compensate for its overproduction in the past three months. The move would help it comply with its share of cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together called OPEC+.

The sharper cut will take Iraq’s total reduction to 1.25 million bpd this month and next.

News.Az