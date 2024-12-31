Oil sees year-end surge on China’s strong factory activity

An aerial view shows an oil factory of Idemitsu Kosan Co. in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan November 12, 2021. Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS/File Photo

Oil prices edged higher at the end of the year, driven by a third consecutive month of factory activity growth in China, the world’s largest crude importer.

Brent rose for a third session toward $75 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was near $72, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. China’s economy has been showing tentative signs of recovery following a raft of stimulus measures, though the nation faces the threat of a new trade war from the incoming Trump administration.Crude has been stuck in a narrow trading range since mid-October, with Brent heading for a modest annual loss and WTI poised to end the year little changed. Bullish bets on the US benchmark reached a four-month high in the penultimate week of 2024 as investors positioned for a possible turbulent year ahead.President-elect Donald Trump has already threatened tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico, while his pick for national security adviser has vowed “maximum pressure” on Iran. The market is also facing an oversupply in 2025, making it harder for OPEC and its allies to revive idled production.Some banks have forecast crude prices will continue to weaken over the next two years, although a potential flare-up in hostilities in the Middle East or Ukraine could provide short-term support for oil.“I’m not fully buying into this overwhelming bearishness,” said John Driscoll, director and founder of Singapore-based consultant JTD Energy Services Pte. “We may yet see some discipline on the upstream side from the oil producers, and I would not rule out the possibilities of black swans like geopolitical events or extreme weather.”

