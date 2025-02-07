Oil set for third weekly drop as tariff worries weigh on markets

Oil prices climbed on Friday after new sanctions were imposed on Iran's crude exports, but they remained on track for a third consecutive week of decline.

The dip in prices was driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed trade tensions with China and the threat of tariffs on other nations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures were up 71 cents, or 1%, at $75 a barrel by 1030 GMT, but were poised to fall 2.3% this week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 65 cents, or 0.9%, to $71.26 a barrel, down 1.7% on a weekly basis.

The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it was imposing new sanctions on a few individuals and tankers helping to ship millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil per year to China, in an incremental move to increase pressure on Tehran.

Trump had announced a 10% tariff on Chinese imports as part of a broad plan to improve the U.S. trade balance, but suspended plans to impose steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Oil prices settled lower on Thursday after Trump repeated a pledge to raise U.S. oil production, unnerving traders a day after the country reported a much bigger-than-anticipated jump in crude stockpiles.

The benchmarks were also under pressure from swelling U.S. crude inventories, which rose sharply last week as demand softened on ongoing refinery maintenance.

