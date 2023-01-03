Oil slides on worries on China, IMF slow-growth expectations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices slid on Tuesday from their highest levels in a month after Chinese economic data dampened market sentiment and the head of the International Monetary Fund warned of a tougher 2023, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures had fallen by 25 cents, or 0.29%, to $85.66 a barrel by 0400 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.06 a barrel, down 20 cents, or 0.25%.

Weaker factory data from China, the world's largest crude importer and second-largest oil consumer, weighed on prices. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 49.0 in December from 49.4 in November. The index has stayed below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction for five straight months.

Yet there was a return to regular activity in China on Monday, as some people in key cities braved the cold and a rise in COVID-19 infections, raising the prospect of a boost to the economy and oil demand as more recover from infection.

News.Az