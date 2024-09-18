Oil slips after two-day rise amid US crude stockpile data

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices edged lower following a two-day increase as traders evaluated the impact of rising US crude stockpiles, ongoing Middle East tensions, and potential changes in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy.

Benchmark Brent fell toward $73 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $71, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. An American Petroleum Institute report showed crude inventories rose by almost 2 million barrels last week, with gasoline and distillates holdings also expanding, according to people familiar with the data.In the Middle East, Iran-backed Hezbollah accused Israel of orchestrating an attack involving pagers in Lebanon that left a number of people dead and wounded thousands. The incident raised fears of an all-out war in the region, and had buoyed prices on Tuesday.Although the backdrop is still negative, “extreme bearish sentiments are attempting to unwind,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Asia Pte in Singapore. The latest incident in Lebanon has “brought back some uncertainty of a wider conflict,” which could hit oil supply, he said.Crude remains markedly lower year-to-date, with China’s dour demand outlook — data Wednesday showed imports in August fell 7% — and plans for OPEC+ to eventually bring back shuttered supply weighing on prices. That’s being partially offset by prospects for easier US monetary policy, with investors expecting that the Fed is poised to start lowering rates, although there’s no consensus about the size of the initial cut.Reflecting demand weakness, some refineries in Europe have been reducing processing rates as profits drop. In China, the world’s largest oil importing nation, poor margins have led to the bankruptcy of two small plants.

News.Az