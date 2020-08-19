Oil slips as demand worries outweigh U.S. stocks draw

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices eased on Wednesday on concerns that U.S. fuel demand may not recover as quickly as expected amid stalled talks on an economic stimulus package, overshadowing a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks, Reuters reports.

With investors keeping an eye on a key producer countries’ ministerial meeting later in the day, Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 40 cents, or 0.9%, to $45.06 a barrel by 0701 GMT, having edged up 9 cents on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were down 34 cents, or 0.8%, at $42.55 a barrel, having ended unchanged the previous day.

Investors are awaiting news from Wednesday’s meeting of a ministerial panel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, which is set to review adherence to a previously agreed deal on oil output cuts.

Compliance with the cuts stood at 95%-97% in July, according to OPEC+ sources and a draft report reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is set to join the video meeting despite having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

OPEC+ eased their cuts in August to 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from 9.7 million bpd previously.

News.Az