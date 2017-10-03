Oil slips below $56

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, declining for a second day and sapping more strength from a third-quarter rally, amid signs that a global glut in crude may not be clearing as quickly as some had hoped.

U.S. crude CLc1 was down 14 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $50.44 a barrel by 0149 GMT, after closing the previous session down $1.09, or 2.1 percent.

The U.S. benchmark posted a third quarter gain of around 12 percent, its strongest quarterly climb since the second quarter of 2016, but has now dropped nearly 5 percent from a six-month high reached on Thursday.

Brent crude LCOc1, the global benchmark, was down 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $55.93 a barrel. The contract fell 67 cents, or 1.2 percent, in the last session.

Brent had notched up a third-quarter gain of about 20 percent, the biggest increase for that quarter since 2004 and traded as high as $59.49 last week. It is down about 6 percent from that level.

News.Az

News.Az